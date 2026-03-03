PHOTO: BARBARA NEWTON

Alexandra woolhandler Pagan Rimene is aiming to win "the holy grail" of shearing sport competitions from today.

Rimene is one of about 600 shearers and woolhandlers entered in 63rd annual Golden Shears in Masterton for four days ending Saturday.

Golden Shears was "the holy grail" of shearing and woolhandling competitions.

"It is the hardest show in the country to win," she said.

Contestants compete on a big stage, under glaring lights and with a crowd roaring.

"Unless you can contain your nerves, getting into the final is a task in itself."

She had competed in 22 Golden Shears contests in the past 23 years.

"Golden Shears has been on my calendar every year since I was 16."

The one time she was unable to attend, she was 18 years old, and had spent her wages on partying rather than saving to compete.

"I partied all season and wanted to go to Golden Shears but didn’t have enough money and my parents used it as a life lesson and I’ve never made that mistake again."

She had never won the open woolhandling section and had placed second "countless times".

The plan was to win the open woolhandling title this week, while competitors from across the world were watching.

Golden Shears would feature the 20th World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

Shearers and woolhandlers from nearly 30 countries would compete in machine shearing, blade shearing and woolhandling for individual and teams titles.

Woolhandler Joel Henare, who was raised in Central Otago, and now of Motueka, was in the New Zealand team.

Henare claimed the open woolhandling title at Southern Shears in Gore last month.

Woolhandler Pagan Rimene, of Alexandra, works on a fleece at Otago Shears in South Otago last month. PHOTO: BARBARA NEWTON

"He is my biggest competition."

She also considered the sisters Ngaio Hanson and Marika Braddock to be some of the toughest competition, as they were from the Wairarapa region.

"They know the wool. They are fast, they are efficient and know what they are doing."

Braddock and Henare were in the New Zealand woolhandling team.

Hanson teamed up with Henare to win a transtasman woolhandling test at Otago Shears near Balclutha last month.

The New Zealand woolhandling team would have less down time, which would give her an advantage as she believed she would be fresher when progressing through the open heats, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

"It is all about rest, hydration and nutrition and making sure I’m 100% every time I get up."

The nutrition plan includes eating steak in the days leading up to the competition, scrambled eggs on the morning of the event and a mix of mashed apple, banana and kumara when competing.

"It provides good, fast energy and keeps me alert all day."

After competing, she made sure to eat plenty of food high in protein.

She also drinks gels and liquids containing electrolytes.

"For years, I just drank water and it often flushes the sodium out of you and you end up washed out."

Rimene had a major back operation in April last year and spent six months recuperating, including physio and training.

"I was in the gym and swimming pool for the three months, getting my mobility and strength back up."

Since recovering, she was part of a team to set a four-stand women’s eight-hours strongwool lamb shearing record.

The four women shore more than 1900 lambs in eight hours in South Otago in January this year.

"Shearing makes me fitter and stronger for woolhandling."

Shearer Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh, competes at Southern Shears in Gore. PHOTO: BARBARA NEWTON

She would vie for the open shearing title at Golden Shears.

"For a blast and to have a bit of fun."

Her father Dion Morrell was the manager of the Switzerland team competing at the world competition this week.

The Switzerland teams includes her stepmother Gabriela Schmidt-Morrell and sister Charis Morrell, who are both woolhandlers in the Swiss team.

Schmidt-Morrell was born and raised in Switzerland.

The Swiss machine shearers are Justin Anderson and Martin Schindler.

A junior woolhandler to watch at Golden Shears was Mady Little, of Alexandra, Rimene said.

"She has been the top junior this season."

In Masterton this week, Rimene would share a holiday home with family and friends including fellow Alexandra woolhandler Foonie Waihape and shearer Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh.

Samuels said he had competed in seven Golden Shears competitions and won the open shearing title once.

His preparation for Golden Shears this week had been "not bad".

"I’d like to say I've got a good chance, but you never know until you get there."

He had been the favourite to win the open shearing at the TAB before.

Despite the confidence of the bookmakers, he did not make the open final that year.

His lead-up to Golden Shears this season includes winning the South Island shearer of the year final at Southern Shears in Gore last month.

It was the second time he had won the South Island title.

He "only just" beat reigning Golden Shears shearing champion shearer Toa Henderson for the South Island title, Samuels said.

Shearers Justin Meikle and his son Tye Meikle at Waimate Shears last year. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

However, Henderson won the open final at Southern Shears.

Henderson and Rowland Smith are the machine shearers in the New Zealand team in Masterton this week.

He expects Henderson to be the favourite to be the outright winner in the open shearing at Golden Shears.

"In the last few competitions down south it's just been him [Henderson] and I battling away with each other."

Samuels had been mentoring teenage shearer Tye Meikle, of Oamaru, who was competing in the intermediate shearing at Golden Shears this week.

"He’s a good boy, Tye," Samuels said.

Meikle, 17, said Samuels was a "master shearer" and teaching him plenty.

The difference between a good shearer and a great shearer was the latter trained harder, he said.

This season, Meikle had won 11 intermediate shearing titles across New Zealand, including Southern Shears in Gore.

The win tally could increase as he was competing at more shows on his way to Golden Shears.

He travelled to Masterton with his father Justin Meikle, who will compete in open shearing at Golden Shears.

At Golden Shears last year, Tye entered the junior shearing and placed second.

"I’ve learnt a lot since last year."

His expected his toughest competition at Golden Shears this week to be Paddy Hudson, of Hokonui.

That said, Tye expected to be the favourite going in to the intermediate contest.

"I’m feeling good. I’m aiming for the red ribbon."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz