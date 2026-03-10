PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

WELCOME FROM THE CHAIRMAN

After a tumultuous twelve months of extreme weather events and increased costs of living, we hope current farming conditions and livestock values at the time of writing are cause for some stability and quiet celebration.

This year we have enhanced the show offering and improved our facilities and environment to ensure your visit is a positive and enjoyable experience. If you haven’t attended the show in recent years, we encourage you to come along and discover a "same but different" event that continues to proudly showcase all things rural.

We are proud to host several national competitions, including the New Zealand Supreme Merino Show and the New Zealand Fine Wool Supreme Fleece Show, alongside one of the country’s most established equestrian and livestock competitions. Of course, no Wānaka A&P Show would be complete without the much-loved Petfirst Veterinary Jack Russell Race.

Keith Cooper. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New attractions for 2026 include the Wānaka’s Strongest Man & Woman competitions, Jake Whitaker’s stunt show at the Wanaka Powersports Moto Zone, artistic aerobatics from Silk & Circus, and evening entertainment at the Scapegrace Show Bar.

In addition, we are pleased to see the return of the Shepherdess ‘In Her Own Words Breakfast’ — offering an inspirational start to Saturday — a celebration of local produce at the Life & Leisure Local Larder, and welcome back the Galloway Cook Allan Agri Exchange — a thought-leading hub for connection, conversation, and innovation within the rural sector.

The Wānaka A&P Show is proud to support our community by engaging and paying local community groups who assist with the running of the show, with $85,000 given back annually to support local initiatives and via the Wanaka A&P Foundation. Your attendance at the show directly contributes to how we are able to continue supporting the Upper Clutha community.

We look forward to welcoming you to the 89th Wānaka A&P Show.

Keith Cooper

Board Chair

Upper Clutha A&P Society