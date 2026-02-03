Otago Shearing and Woolhandling Championships president Amber Casserly is ready for two days of competition in the shearing shed at Carterhope Estate, in Te Houka, next week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Competitors are coming from across the world to compete in the Otago Shearing and Woolhandling Championships next week.

The preparations for the championship were "coming along nicely" in South Otago, president Amber Casserly said.

Competitors will battle in the shearing shed at Carterhope Estate, a sheep and beef farm owned by the Cross family, for two days from Friday.

The shearing shed lies at the end of Carterhope Rd, about 12km south of Balclutha.

Preparations include about 1400 Romworth sheep on the estate being available for shearing over the two days.

Nearly 140 shearers and woolhandlers competed last year but about 40 more entries are expected this year.

The expectation was due to the Golden Shears World Championships in Masterton next month.

Woolhandler Joel Henare, who was raised in Central Otago, has been selected to represent New Zealand. PHOTO: PETE NIKOLAISON

"We have a lot of foreigners who have come over to practise."

The 20th world championships had attracted teams from 28 countries.

The Otago championships will include a transtasman woolhandling test.

Central Otago-raised woolhandler Joel Henare, of Motueka, was selected for the New Zealand team by winning a six-round series, which ended at the Taihape Shears last month.

Henare won on a countback of best placings, following a points tie with woolhandler Pagan Rimene, of Alexandra.

Rimene now takes part in a six-competitor final in Marton on Saturday to establish the second representative. Competing with Rimene in the showdown will be Tia Potae, of Milton, Foonie Waihape, of Alexandra, Cushla Abraham, of Masterton, and sisters Marika Braddick and Ngaio Hanson, both of Eketāhuna.

Otago Shears was once held at the Balclutha District War Memorial Hall, until the hall was demolished to make way for Te Pou Ō Mata-Au Clutha District War Memorial & Community Centre.

In a return to the bygone days of the hall, the event, at Carterhope Estate, will be held over two days this year, rather than just a Saturday, and event sponsors will get table service.

About 1400 Romworth sheep from Carterhope Estate will take part in the Otago Shearing and Woolhandling Championships next week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The first day of Otago Shears is on the same day as the final day of Southern Field Days in Waimumu.

Competition at Otago Shears will be finished early enough for competitors to be able to enter the Speed Shearing competition at Waimumu in the afternoon.

Northland shearer Toa Henderson has been selected for the New Zealand machine shearing team.

Southland shearers Nathan Stratford and Casey Bailey will be among the machine shearers battling for the second spot in Marton on Saturday.

South Canterbury blades shearers Allan Oldfield and Tony Dobbs have confirmed their places at the world championships, when their selection series ended in November last year.

Spectators were welcome at Carterhope Estate and entry was free, Ms Casserly said.

"We are showcasing some of the best woolhandlers and shearers in the world."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz