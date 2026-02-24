Balloons are among the attractions for young show-goers. Photos: supplied

The successful formula for a fun day out is working once again at the Winchester Showgrounds.

That’s where the Kinsman Contracting Temuka and Geraldine A & P Show is being held on Saturday, March 7.

The annual event is still going strong as it notches up 151 years, thanks to the volunteers in the Temuka and Geraldine A & P Association.

They combine their experience and enthusiasm to create a relaxing outing filled with entertainment for the whole family.

Lego is among the attractions for young show-goers. Photo: supplied

People from both rural and urban backgrounds are invited to see the finest animals and products from local farms, households and schools.

Sheep, alpacas, and goats will be judged by experts and paraded proudly by their breeders, and the poultry area will draw in the visitors.

‘‘People love seeing the ducks,’’ association immediate past president Stephanie McCullough says.

Future Farmers competitions will test entrants’ skills in practical problem-solving.

Horses make their presence known during the annual show at Winchester. Photo: Allied Media files

A highlight this year is performances by the FX Statement Bikes. They will show their tricks in the main ring at three times during the day, in between the equestrian events.

The Coyotes will be playing live music, as will a traditional Highland pipe band.

Younger show-goers can have their faces painted and be enthralled by a balloon artist.

A Lego tent is another fail-safe option to keep the children amused.

Winsome alpacas always attract plenty of attention at the Kinsman Contracting Temuka and Geraldine A & P Show. Photo: supplied

Kinky Bikes will also give them a chance to use up some energy while adults marvel at how their ingenious contraptions were created.

This year’s silent auction is offering a 2025 Black Ferns shirt signed by the whole squad.

Creative Fibres will give displays of spinning wool, among other handcrafts.

The trade spaces will show off the latest farm machinery and innovations, while food stalls and side shows tempt everyone into extra activities.

Anyone visiting the show who would like directions to their favourite exhibits or would like to learn more about the show can approach the friendly committee members, who will be wearing green vests.