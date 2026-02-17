PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A successful Southern Field Days at Waimumu wrapped up with a not-so-successful sheep shearing attempt from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Mr Luxon was one of the many thousands in attendance, along with fellow National MPs Joseph Mooney and Miles Anderson on Friday last week.

Ardie Field, 2, from Hillend, near Balclutha, was keen to check out the mud at Southern Field Days. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

He had a busy day meeting contractors, farmers and taking selfies with the public before having a go at sheep shearing with Sir David Fagan.

He could not quite get a hold of the sheep to shear it, but helped sweep the wool off the stage after Sir David showed him how to do it.

Nonetheless, he said the shearing and hanging out with Sir David was his favourite part of the day, along with seeing the progress that had been made across the industry.

Crowds flocked to the Southern Field Days last week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"You’ve got dairy on fire, you’ve got red meat and sheep meat on fire, even wool’s got its highest prices in 10 years, and all of that’s a very positive thing.

"There’s a lot of positive energy, amazing people, hard-working people doing an incredible job for New Zealand."

Southern Field Days chairman Steve Henderson said the past three days had been brilliant and had met all expectations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon takes a selfie with Mackenna Anderson and Sophie Dolton, of Northern Southland College, at the Southern Field Days at Waimumu on Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"We were just trying to put on the best experience for exhibitors and public and I think we’ve done that ... wandering around talking to all the exhibitors they’re having genuine transactions and inquiries for their businesses."

He said the 23 committee members got a lot of satisfaction putting the event together because it was huge for Otago and Southland and it supported the entire country.

There were about 800 exhibitors on the 57ha site during the three days and it created a lot of interest for the farming community.

Jamie Jaeger, 9, and Lucie Jaeger, 10, of Crookston, had an udderly good time at the Southern Field Days. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"For the first time ever, I reckon, the red meat price is probably going to be higher than [the] milk price and that’s an indicator that things are well and that’ll be reflected in sales throughout the field days."

There was no real one highlight of the event and it had gone fairly smoothly, Mr Henderson said.

The prime minister attending the event showed his interest in and recognition of the agricultural industry and how much it meant to New Zealand.

Jane Poole (left) and Piper Ryland, from farm advisory and accounting firm AgriFocus, were a popular drawcard with young visitors. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"Showing face and answering questions shows he is genuinely interested in what’s going on down here."

Mr Henderson felt farmers were well supported by the government at present.

mark.john@alliedmedia.co.nz