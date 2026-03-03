Mike Casey. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Central Otago cherry grower and Rewiring Aotearoa chief executive Mike Casey is a finalist in the sustainability leader of the year category in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Reasons for his selection include being a driving force in New Zealand’s transformation towards sustainable energy, reshaping conversations on climate justice and electrification, and proving that green innovation is not only possible but profitable.

Russel and Teresa Trow.

The other finalists include Southlanders Russel and Teresa Trow, for leading pioneering, community-driven conservation on Kundy Island, restoring taonga species and inspiring conservation efforts across Aotearoa.

The award winners will be revealed at a gala event in Auckland on March 19.