PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Some of the merino rams on-offer at Armidale stud in Gimmerburn last month. Stud owner Simon Paterson offered 48 merinos rams and sold 43 of them at his 7th annual sale.

The average sale price for merino rams was $2500 including a top price of $5800 for ram Armidale 241643, bought by Tom and Julia Waldron, of Burnbrae farm in the Styx.

Other highlights included the sale of two merino rams, Armidale 241430 and Armidale 241049 selling for $5200 and $4800 respectively to Stew Perriam, of Bendigo Station, near Wānaka.

Ross Ivey, of Glentanner Station near Tekapo, paid $5200 for merino stud ram Armidale 241062.

Of the 14 quarterbred rams offered, 10 sold for an average price of $1400 including a top price of $2300.

Ram prices were up on last year, Mr Paterson said.

"We are really happy."