A crowd watches a five-stand shearing record in the Grant brothers’ woolshed in the Hokonui Hills on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A world shearing record was smashed in Southland on Sunday.

The Forde Winders Shearing crew of Ben Boyle, of Invercargill, Josef Winders, of Tussock Creek, Max Winders, of Colac Bay, Trevor Holland, of New Plymouth and Trent Hewes, of Tuakau, sheared set a world five-stand, eight-hour, strongwool lambs record of 3236.

The previous record of 2910 was shorn in a King Country woolshed nine years ago.

The crew shore four two-hour runs in a Hokonui Hills woolshed west of Gore, owned by the Grant brothers.

The shearers started at 7am and finished at 5pm, under the scrutiny of six World Sheep Shearing Record Society referees and crowd of more than 150.

Holland reached a personal milestone of 701. The other individual tallies were Hewes 651; Max Winders, 650; Boyle 630 and Joseph Winders, 604.

The team needed a combined average of at least 727.75 per run to break the record.

The shearers were always comfortably ahead of the required pace, and tallied 816 in the first run from 7am to 9am, 811 between 9.30am and 11.30am, 809 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, and 800 between 3pm and 5pm.

The referees, convened by Scottish official Andy Rankin, oversaw the pre-record wool-weigh on Saturday.

A wool sample from 20 lambs totalled 23.708kg, an average of 1.1854kg each, safely over the minimum requirement of 0.9kg of wool per lamb. More than 3.8 tonnes of wool was shorn during the day.

There have now been four successful record attempts in New Zealand this summer.

The Sutton Shearing crew of Hemi Braddick, Ray Kinsman, and Flynn Harvey will try to break the three-stand, eight-hour lambs record of 1611 in Dannevirke on Friday.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz