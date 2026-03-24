Traquair Station co-owner Willy Reid enjoys a full clearance of lambs at a sale on his 3000ha sheep and beef farm in Lee Stream. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Strong demand for sheep is pleasing but the war in the Middle East is softening prices, Taieri farmers say.

About 20,000 sheep, mostly lambs, were offered at four back-to-back on-farm sales at Traquair Station, Avalee Station and Monterey Station, all in Lee Stream, and Silverpeaks Station in Hindon, last week.

Traquair Station offered more than 2850 lambs.

Romdale wether lambs fetched between $169 and $180 each, Romdale ewe lambs between $158 and $166 each and terminal cross lambs between $154 and $170 each.

Traquair Station co-owner Willy Reid said he was "pretty happy" with the sale result.

"No complaints."

The conflict in the Middle East was softening sheep prices.

"The market might have been better a couple of weeks earlier but you can’t do much about that but all-in-all happy enough."

Avalee Station owner Michael Scorgie offered more than 11,500 lambs on his 3000ha farm.

Romney wether lambs fetched between $169 and $207 each, Romney ram lambs $180 each, Romney ewe lambs between $161 and $168 each, Blackface mixed sex lambs between $173 and $200 each, Texel cross male lambs between $169 and $185, Texel cross ewe lambs $164 each and Texel ewe lambs $140 each.

"I’m happy enough with that," Mr Scorgie said.

The prices were good and on par with expectations, as sheep prices had softened due to shipping challenges as a result of the conflict in the Middle East.

"I’m not complaining."

A reason for launching the on-farm annual sale last year was the prior decade battling dry conditions, which had made it challenging to finish lambs.

"Our ewes were paying for it by having too much stock on later in the season."

The more than 4200 sheep offered at Monterey Station included terminal cross mixed-sex lambs fetching between $185 and $215 each, Romdale wether lambs between $184 and $224 each, Romdale ewes between $147 and $192 and works ewes between $190 and $234 each.

The prices fetched for the more than 3000 sheep offered at Silverpeaks Station in Hindon included Romdale wether lambs between $171 and $191, Romdale ewe lambs for $167 each and Romney ewes between $218 and $276 each.