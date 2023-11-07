Darfield’s Amy Hoogenboom won the emerging achiever award at the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards in Christchurch. PHOTO: B+LNZ

A farmer unafraid of challenging rules and a long-serving scientist were among the big winners from Canterbury at Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) Awards.

Winner of the regional leadership award was Cheviot sheep and beef farmer Ben Ensor.

Mr Ensor was unaware he was in the running for the honour and admitted in his speech that he was curious why his wife was so keen to have a "good night out" at the Christchurch function attended by more than 300 guests.

"Look there’s been a whole lot of people involved through the Hurunui District Landcare Group [HDLG] and some of them are here tonight — it’s not just me at all. It’s a group of people that came together and just gone from there, so to all those people who’ve been involved thank-you — I’m up here representing you as much as myself."

Judges said he led dryland farmers through an incredibly difficult period in North Canterbury’s farming history

Faced with a regulation threatening their viability, the farmers grouped together under his leadership to fight regulation, which was eventually rewritten so non-irrigated farming is a permitted activity in the district. Proof was provided to show they were continually working to reduce their environmental footprint.

Mr Ensor was instrumental in turning the dryland farming group into the HDLG.

He has been recognised for his inclusive leadership style, which has opened doors and built bridges with stakeholders from regulatory organisations, environmental groups and local iwi.

The group started in 2016 and its 300 members today include most of the district’s dryland farmers over a total of 300,000ha.

Prebbleton farm systems scientist Tom Fraser won the significant contribution award.

For more than 50 years, he has been translating science into farmer language and passing on his wisdom to farmers to help drive productivity, profitability and environmental solutions.

As someone approaching the end of his career in the agricultural industry, Mr Fraser is impressed by the high standard of young people in farming.

He got a big laugh from the audience, recalling his encounters with them.

"I will knock on the door and what I see is a high school kid comes to the door to answer it and they are a farm manager or the new stockman. Thirty years ago, and this is true, I could go talk to a group of farmers and tell them any bullshit at all and they would believe it. You can’t do that any longer because these young people have got a lot of knowledge and a lot of practical sense and I think the industry we’re all involved in has a very bright future because of these young people coming through."

Judges praised his "legendary"commitment to the sheep and beef sector, research and on-farm extension work as well as his passion for relevant and useful science that made a difference.

The other finalists were former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy Mike Petersen, of Waipukurau, and Maori agribusiness leader Bob Cottrell, of Taupo.

Darfield’s Amy Hoogenboom won the emerging achiever award.

She was focused on the positives of hands-on farming and the people she worked with in the industry, she said.

"I know it’s a challenging time with a lot of change for our sector at the moment and in that immediate period it can be really hard to look on and see opportunity for our sector, but I really want everyone here tonight to feel the positivity that is in that change and take that out to the rest of the sector with you because they really need it at the moment."

Judges singled out the Zoetis beef genetics manager as an example of a hard-working young professional with clear goals, passion for the sector and high motivation.

Catching the eye of the audience was a new Christchurch company that has come up with a business to make the most of dairying’s problematic bobby calves.

Co-owners of Christchurch-based Pearl Veal Alan McDermott and Julia Galwey won the market leader award.

Judges were impressed by their work to provide a novel solution to the difficult issue of waste in the dairy industry.

B+LNZ chairwoman Kate Acland said she was blown away by the calibre of finalists.

"Sheep and beef farmers are often quite humble in their nature, but it is essential we put ourselves forward, that we celebrate our success and share our stories with wider New Zealand. It is going to be a tough season, and in tough times, it is more important than ever to celebrate the sector’s many achievements."

Winners:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award: Low Methane Sheep Genetics Programme, represented by AgResearch scientists Dr Suzanne Rowe and Dr John McEwan.

Datamars Livestock Technology Award: Silver Farm Farms/Lynker Net Carbon Zero Mapping Tool.

Gallagher Innovative Farming Award: Marlborough-based fence post recycling company Repost Ltd.

Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award: Pearl Veal.

AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award: Amy Hoogenboom.

Rabobank People and Development Award: New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust.

FMG Rural Champion Award: Surfing For Farmers.

Alliance Significant Contribution Award: Tom Fraser.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Regional Leadership Award: Ben Ensor.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz