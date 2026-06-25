Wethers Going Back To The Hills by Douglas Smith won the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra. Photo: Douglas Smith Merino Mist by Greta Murray placed second at the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra. Photo: Greta Murray Moving On by Elle Keys placed third and won the people’s choice award at the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra.

Wethers Going Back To The Hills by Douglas Smith won the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra. Photo: Douglas Smith

A merino sheep photography competition in Central Otago helped raise nearly $7000 for charity.

The results of the New Zealand Wool Testing Authority fine wool pix competition are:

Merino Mist by Greta Murray placed second at the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra. Photo: Greta Murray

Photograph Wethers Going Back to the Hills by Douglas Smith 1, Merino Mist by Greta Murray 2, Moving On by Elle Keys 3.

Photograph Moving On won the people’s choice award.

The photos were printed on canvas and auctioned at the Merino Awards Dinner in Alexandra earlier this month.

Moving On by Elle Keys placed third and won the people’s choice award at the Fine Wool Pix Competition in Alexandra.

Other auction items included two suit lengths of Nikke merino fabric with tailoring from Sergios Menswear and a supercar fast dash from Highlands Motorsport Park.

The auction raised $6750 for the Child Cancer Foundation.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz