Spring is a popular time to bring farms to market. For many vendors, the focus is on getting

the property looking its best — tidy gateways, good pasture covers, clean lanes and strong

photos.

But increasingly, a market-ready farm also needs a clear environmental and regulatory story.

Purchasers, banks, lawyers, accountants and farm advisers are asking more questions

about consents, water use, nutrient management, effluent systems, Farm Environment

Plans, irrigation infrastructure, and future compliance risk.

For farmers and landowners thinking about selling this spring, the best thing you can do is

get ahead of those questions before they are asked.

Vendors are in a stronger position when they understand their property’s current position early.

“By the time a farm is listed, there can be limited time to work through issues properly,” Keri

says.

“If something comes up during due diligence, it can create uncertainty for the vendor

and the purchaser. Starting early gives landowners more options, more time and more

confidence.”

Ideally, environmental and regulatory checks should begin well before a farm goes to

market. Twelve months out is ideal, especially if there are consent renewals, infrastructure

questions or compliance gaps to work through. But even if a spring listing is already

planned, it is still worth reviewing the key information now.

“Not everything needs 12 months to resolve,” Keri says.

“Sometimes the value is simply in understanding what is there, what is missing, and how to explain the property clearly to the market.”

Know what your consents allow

A good place to start is with consents. Vendors should know what consents they hold, what

they allow, when they expire and whether the current farm system matches the consent

conditions.

This could include checking consented cow numbers, discharge areas, water take volumes,

irrigation areas, minimum flow restrictions and land use requirements. One common issue is

a mismatch between what is on paper and what is happening on farm.

Irricon Principal Environmental Consultant Sarah Rickard says this can happen gradually as

farm systems change.

“Farm systems change over time. Infrastructure is upgraded, paddocks are added or

removed from irrigation, cow numbers shift and management practices evolve,” Sarah says.

“The important thing is to check whether the paperwork still lines up with what is happening

on the ground.”

Get your records in order

Good records also matter. Before going to market, farmers should pull together current

resource consents, Farm Environment Plans, audit reports, water use records, effluent and irrigation information, nutrient records, water quality monitoring and any council correspondence.

The information does not need to be perfect, but it should be understood.

“If the information is clear and easy to follow, it helps reduce uncertainty,” Sarah says.

“Purchasers want to know what they are buying, and vendors are in a much stronger position when they can answer those questions confidently.”

Check water, irrigation and effluent

Water, irrigation, and effluent are also worth checking early, as they can have a significant

impact on farm value and purchaser confidence. Vendors should understand water reliability,

consented rates and volumes, bore yields, irrigated areas, fish screen requirements, effluent

storage and discharge areas.

It is also important to look beyond current compliance. Upcoming plan changes, freshwater

regulations, consent renewals or future infrastructure requirements may all influence how a

property is viewed by the market.

A farm does not need to be issue-free to be market-ready. Very few properties are. What

matters is that vendors understand the position, can explain it clearly, and are upfront about

any known gaps, risks, or future requirements.

Keri says that clarity helps build confidence.

“Environmental and regulatory information can be complex, but it does not have to be

confusing,” she says.

“When vendors can present the facts clearly, it gives purchasers, banks, and advisers more confidence in the process.”

Market-ready checklist

If you are thinking about selling this spring, here are a few things to consider:

Are all required consents in place?

Do you understand what each consent allows?

Does the current farm system match the consented activity?

Are Farm Environment Plans, audits and management plans up to date?

Are water use, irrigation, effluent and nutrient records current?

Are there any upcoming consent renewals or regulatory changes to consider?

Can this information be clearly explained to a purchaser or adviser?

Getting a farm market-ready is not just about how it looks. The goal is to remove uncertainty,

support informed decision-making and give vendors the confidence to go to market with a

clear picture of their property’s environmental and regulatory position.