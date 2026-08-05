PHOTO
Spring is a popular time to bring farms to market. For many vendors, the focus is on getting
the property looking its best — tidy gateways, good pasture covers, clean lanes and strong
photos.
But increasingly, a market-ready farm also needs a clear environmental and regulatory story.
Purchasers, banks, lawyers, accountants and farm advisers are asking more questions
about consents, water use, nutrient management, effluent systems, Farm Environment
Plans, irrigation infrastructure, and future compliance risk.
For farmers and landowners thinking about selling this spring, the best thing you can do is
get ahead of those questions before they are asked.
Vendors are in a stronger position when they understand their property’s current position early.
“By the time a farm is listed, there can be limited time to work through issues properly,” Keri
says.
“If something comes up during due diligence, it can create uncertainty for the vendor
and the purchaser. Starting early gives landowners more options, more time and more
confidence.”
Ideally, environmental and regulatory checks should begin well before a farm goes to
market. Twelve months out is ideal, especially if there are consent renewals, infrastructure
questions or compliance gaps to work through. But even if a spring listing is already
planned, it is still worth reviewing the key information now.
“Not everything needs 12 months to resolve,” Keri says.
“Sometimes the value is simply in understanding what is there, what is missing, and how to explain the property clearly to the market.”
Know what your consents allow
A good place to start is with consents. Vendors should know what consents they hold, what
they allow, when they expire and whether the current farm system matches the consent
conditions.
This could include checking consented cow numbers, discharge areas, water take volumes,
irrigation areas, minimum flow restrictions and land use requirements. One common issue is
a mismatch between what is on paper and what is happening on farm.
Irricon Principal Environmental Consultant Sarah Rickard says this can happen gradually as
farm systems change.
“Farm systems change over time. Infrastructure is upgraded, paddocks are added or
removed from irrigation, cow numbers shift and management practices evolve,” Sarah says.
“The important thing is to check whether the paperwork still lines up with what is happening
on the ground.”
Get your records in order
Good records also matter. Before going to market, farmers should pull together current
resource consents, Farm Environment Plans, audit reports, water use records, effluent and irrigation information, nutrient records, water quality monitoring and any council correspondence.
The information does not need to be perfect, but it should be understood.
“If the information is clear and easy to follow, it helps reduce uncertainty,” Sarah says.
“Purchasers want to know what they are buying, and vendors are in a much stronger position when they can answer those questions confidently.”
Check water, irrigation and effluent
Water, irrigation, and effluent are also worth checking early, as they can have a significant
impact on farm value and purchaser confidence. Vendors should understand water reliability,
consented rates and volumes, bore yields, irrigated areas, fish screen requirements, effluent
storage and discharge areas.
It is also important to look beyond current compliance. Upcoming plan changes, freshwater
regulations, consent renewals or future infrastructure requirements may all influence how a
property is viewed by the market.
A farm does not need to be issue-free to be market-ready. Very few properties are. What
matters is that vendors understand the position, can explain it clearly, and are upfront about
any known gaps, risks, or future requirements.
Keri says that clarity helps build confidence.
“Environmental and regulatory information can be complex, but it does not have to be
confusing,” she says.
“When vendors can present the facts clearly, it gives purchasers, banks, and advisers more confidence in the process.”
Market-ready checklist
If you are thinking about selling this spring, here are a few things to consider:
- Are all required consents in place?
- Do you understand what each consent allows?
- Does the current farm system match the consented activity?
- Are Farm Environment Plans, audits and management plans up to date?
- Are water use, irrigation, effluent and nutrient records current?
- Are there any upcoming consent renewals or regulatory changes to consider?
- Can this information be clearly explained to a purchaser or adviser?
Getting a farm market-ready is not just about how it looks. The goal is to remove uncertainty,
support informed decision-making and give vendors the confidence to go to market with a
clear picture of their property’s environmental and regulatory position.