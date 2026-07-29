The final day of work for Jeff Farm stock manager Henry Smith is Thursday.

He has worked on the sheep, beef and deer and cadet training property Jeff Farm for more than two years in Kaiwera, Eastern Southland.

“It has been a good spot.”

He starts as a farm manager to lead the Angus and Romney breeding programmes on 1100ha Pāmu property Duncraigen Farm near Manapouri, Western Southland on Tuesday next week.

Duncraigen supplies sheep and cattle genetics to Pāmu farms across the South Island, he said.

“It’s a good challenge,”

Originally from Wairarapa, he managed a farm near Castlepoint but had aspirations to work elsewhere.

“I’ve always wanted to come down South, so I stepped back into a 2IC role to get an opportunity down here.”

His wife Jazz, would stay on with her employer, working remotely as a lawyer, he said.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz