Katie Willocks, of Balclutha, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards earlier this month.

“I enjoy it, it’s easy money.”

She had been cleaning manure from the yards, the days after sheep and cattle sales, since February.

“I’m here three days a week. I have a 1-year-old, so I work around him.”

A way to make the job easier was to get to work as soon as possible after a sale, when the manure was fresh on the concrete and was yet to harden and stick.

“If you leave it a day or two it can stick pretty hard and it takes a bit of back and forth. Although winter makes it pretty easy, it just slides off.” Photo/report: Shawn McAvinue