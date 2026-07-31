Timaru breeders Tony and Keri O’Connor have claimed one of the top prizes at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand (HFNZ) awards.

The Tronnoco Farming Co-owners were awarded the Mahoe Trophy for their sire Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F at an award function in Auckland.

Holstein Friesian breeders, Annabelle and Stephen Scherer, Dyanne and Wayne Osborne from Sherborne Farms, Morrinsville, won the Valden Cow of the Year title with Charbelle Tatoo Pix EX95 E2.

Nearly 100 breeders, sponsors and supporters were at the function during the breed’s conference to see winners announced for outstanding performance in production, breeding, youth development and the show ring.

Tronnoco Farming Co owner Tony O’Connor is a Holstein Friesian breeder. Photo: Supplied

Tronnoco AR Sadio-ET S3F accumulated 385 points to take the Mahoe Trophy.

The trophy honours the New Zealand-bred Holstein Friesian sire with an April animal evaluation values achieving the highest points across production, conformation, management and daughter performance traits.

The 2019-born cow Charbelle Tatoo Pix EX95 E2 was selected from six finalists after being recognised for her ongoing contribution to the breed and impact over time.

Ms Scherer said the win stood out for them.

“We’re in total shock. Of all the accolades Pix has won, this one is really, really special. It means a lot.”

Hinds farmer Gordon Fullerton from Full-On Farming Ltd won the junior team title with Sandy-Valley Icarus-ET on 247.28 points in the Animal Health Progeny Competition.

Winner of the senior team section was Craig and Chantelle Rowe from Maire Farms.

Their team, headed by Westcoast Alcove, scored 377.67 points.

Teams are ranked for the highest points from the 2025/26 season’s inspections for production worth, protein breeding values, udder overall scores and final classification scores.

South Taranaki farmer Stefan Buhler from CView Trust won the Nutritech Performance Awards again with a winning herd average value of just under $8100.

The award goes to the herd owner with the highest dollar-earning herd average in their region, calculated using a Fonterra payment system from the 2024/25 season.

Among other local winners were Ashburton’s Bishopdale Farm, winning the Tokaora Trophy for Paragon Alcove Piper S0F VG87 with 172 points

In the Black & White Youth Awards the Kingsland Trophy winner was Gabrielle Scherer from Morrinsville after accumulating the highest points for a senior member in the All NZ Calf Class Competition, as well as securing the overall title in that competition.

Tirau’s Lucy O’Reilly won the Pitcairns Trophy as the highest-scoring performer at the Holstein Friesian NZ Judging School and the Senior Youth Heifer Competition winner with Charbelle Parfect Macy VG85, scoring 144 points.

Palmerston North’s Charlie James won the junior section in the competition, with entries judged on calf conformation, background, animal presentation and handler presentation.

Alex and Narda Harvey of Crossroads Holsteins, Dargaville, received a distinguished service award in recognition of their dedication, leadership and lasting contribution to the breed.

Te Awamutu’s David and Wendy Harker of Westell Properties, also received a distinguished service award for their outstanding contribution.