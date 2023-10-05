'Aucklanders moved here after Wayne Brown got elected'

Gore has cheekily hit back at Auckland mayor Wayne Brown after he took a couple of swipes at the Southland town on national TV.

Speaking on the AM Show, Mr Brown appeared to be ignorant of the town's location before suggesting Gore was so sleepy you could "probably park a logging truck" in the main street.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell took the comments as a challenge and enlisted a local truck driver to drive him around the top spots of the nation's country music capital.

The escapade was filmed for the Gore District Council's Facebook page where it has been racking up positive comments.

The banter was flowing as the pair planned a Gore tour for the Auckland mayor and Mr Bell could not resist a few digs at his big-city counterpart.

"We've had quite a few Aucklanders move here. Especially after Wayne got elected," Mr Bell said.

The video wraps up with an attempt to park the logging truck on Gore's main drag.

No prizes for guessing that this was not successfully accomplished.