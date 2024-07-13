Conduct code inquiry rolls on in secret

The public remains in the dark about a code of conduct matter at Southland District Council, almost seven months after the issue was raised at a closed-door meeting.

The potential breach was first discussed by the council’s executive committee at a public-excluded meeting on December 14.

It was discussed a second time on April 15 this year, before being brought to the table a third time on Wednesday.

Following the second meeting, Mayor Rob Scott said it was "nothing too serious", but he would not release further details due to privacy reasons.

He remained equally tight-lipped following this week’s closed meeting, saying the council needed to conduct a fair process for both parties, and could not release any details.

"It’s been going on for a heck of a long time and everyone’s sort of wanting it to be finished soon, so there’s every intention to get it done as soon as possible, but also not too soon that we jeopardise anything."

Mr Scott said the council was not purposely keeping the issue private and he hoped more information could be given within the month.

The executive committee is made up of Mr Scott, deputy mayor Christine Menzies and external member Bruce Robertson who chairs the council’s finance and assurance committee.

In response to questions from Local Democracy Reporting, the council has previously said the committee would investigate the alleged breach and prepare a report for council to consider in an open meeting.

However, the breach could remain secret if that was deemed appropriate under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 (LGOIMA).

The council’s code of conduct is a 19-page document last updated in November 2022.

It covers such topics as the roles and responsibilities of elected members and the chief executive, relationships and behaviours, conflicts of interests and contact with media.

Southland District Council is not the only southern council dealing with code of conduct issues.

Last month, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark was found to be in breach of his council’s code over comments made at a private event.

A second complaint against Clark is still awaiting an outcome.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.