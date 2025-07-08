Four injured in Southland bus crash

Icy roads have prompted warnings from police and local MP Joseph Mooney. Photo: Supplied/Joseph Mooney

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a bus crash on State Highway 6 in Southland this morning.

A police statement said the southbound lane of Athol Five Rivers Highway (SH6) was closed near Five Rivers Cafe, south of Athol following the crash, suspected to be due to black ice.

Emergency services are attending and at least four people were reportedly injured in the crash, one seriously and three with minor injuries, the statement said.

The bus was part of a Chinese tour group heading to Queenstown and Milford Sound.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two operations managers and one prime responder attended the crash.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.

Drivers have also been asked to take extra care on the roads due to black ice.

NZTA said there was stop/go management in place and a temporary 30kmh speed limit in place.