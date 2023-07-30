'Heart of Gore': Hilary a Hokonui catwalk queen

Hilary Barry stepped out of her comfort zone last night and, for the first time ever, took a walk down a runway at a fashion event.

The Seven Sharp host is understood to have been in Gore to MC the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards when she decided to have a go at walking the 25 metre-long runway.

Dressed in a floor-length red gown which tied at the waist and wearing a large floral head-dress designed for the avant garde section of the show, Barry took a moment out from regular hosting duties to attempt the lengthy walk in front of a 600-strong crowd.

With some shimmies and shakes, the popular television host found favour with the audience who applauded her attempt at a model’s duties.

According to Stuff, Barry told the enamoured crowd: “That’s a long way. Thanks for encouraging me. Probably won’t do that again.”

But fans have since taken to Facebook to applaud her efforts with one dubbing the veteran journalist “the heart of Gore” for her efforts.

“She totally nailed it. She was the heart of Gore last night.”

Another fan wrote: “The most amazing lady. Hilary brought so much fun to the show ...”

And another commented: “She was so fabulous, another incredible event in our amazing little town.”

While Barry was MC for the event, now in its 35th year, the judging panel was made up of notable Kiwis from famous fashion brands: Vicki Taylor of Taylor Boutique, Liam Bowden of Deadly Ponies and Steve Dunstan of Huffer.

Winners on the night included included Alice McGuinness, a Year 12 fashion student from St Matthew's Rathkeale Senior College, who took home the Bernina Award of Excellence for a futuristic three piece of silver and cobalt blue.

Other winners included Samatha Plimmer, Caitlin Ryan and Elizabeth Grounds.