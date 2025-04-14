Invercargill council boss back after mystery absence

Michael Day has been chief executive since February 2023. Photo: supplied

Invercargill City Council’s chief executive returned to work today following an unexplained absence lasting almost four weeks.Michael Day has been on leave since March 18, but the organisation has remained tight-lipped about why the top official was away from his desk.

A recent Stuff article pointed out he hadn't been at work since a secret meeting was held at the council about a letter it received.

Discussions about the letter also took place behind closed doors 11 days prior, on March 7.

In response to questions, a council spokesperson said Day was entitled to request leave and have his reasons kept private, the same as any staff member.

The council also refused to comment on the publicly excluded March meetings regarding the letter.

“The meetings involved matters that are protected by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, regarding personal privacy, protecting staff and elected members from improper pressure or harassment, and to maintain legal privilege,” a spokesperson said.

A publicly excluded risk and assurance committee meeting held on March 24 included the topic of appointing an investigator, which the Otago Daily Times understands relates to the letter.

At the March 18 meeting, Mayor Nobby Clark stepped aside as chair due to having an interest, meaning deputy mayor Tom Campbell filled in his place.

Clark was an apology at the March 7 meeting due to council business.

The March 7 and 18 meetings were attended by independent risk and assurance committee chair Ross Jackson, as well as lawyer Mary-Jane Thomas.

Day was appointed to the job of chief executive in February 2023 after previously holding the position of council group manager finance and assurance.

Council community engagement and corporate services manager Trudie Hurst was acting chief executive in his absence.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air