Private jet sends emergency services scrambling in Invercargill

Emergency services welcome a private jet at Invercargill Airport this morning. Photo Toni McDonald

Emergency services have scrambled to Invercargill Airport for the second time this week.

A private jet appears to have called ahead, relaying a potential problem upon landing.

Two fire trucks and Hato Hone St John ambulances and rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

The jet is a Swiss-made Pilatus PC-24, registered to Invercargill and believed to be owned by the Distinction Hotels chain.

The jet's flight to and from Invercargill.

The flight took off from Invercargill before flying north toward Dunedin.

It circled just south of Dunedin Airport, near Milburn, before returning to Invercargill.

It is unknown how many people were on board.

Firefighters check over the plane after landing. Photo: Toni McDonald

The plane landed safely and emergency services were not needed.

It is the second time this week that drama has unfolded at Invercargill Airport after suspected bird strike caused flames to shoot out of the engine of a Virgin Airlines flight from Queenstown to Melbourne.

The flight, with 73 people on board landed safely at Invercargill Airport on Monday night.