Pump build problem resolved

The pumping station on Stead St, Invercargill. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An incorrectly built concrete slab will lengthen the finishing time of the Stead St pump station in Invercargill and financial compensation may be sought.

Environment Southland and its design consultant and contractor, in a release yesterday, said they had agreed to a solution after design and construction issues were discovered recently at the Stead St pump station.

Environment Southland general manager for integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said finding a solution that ensured the pumps would function as designed was a priority for the council.

"We discovered design and construction issues in mid-June following a review of the pumps’ operation and maintenance requirements, which resulted in the concrete slab that supports the Archimedes screw pumps built 440mm higher than it should have been.

"If installed at the as-built height, the pumps’ performance would be compromised, so finding a solution that lowered localised areas of the supports for the new pumps was the ideal solution among several considered."

Environment Southland was seeking advice on the recovery of the cost of the remedial solution from the parties involved and was not expecting there to be an increase in the project budget.

The slab height issue occurred through a combination of design and construction errors.

The work would now be completed by March-April next year, about three to four months later than intended.

The new station will be an integral part of Invercargill’s flood scheme, designed to protect the area from inundation for the next 50 years.

— Staff reporter