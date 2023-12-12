Research stolen in car break-in

Fourth-year University of Otago medical student Stephen Potter stands in front of his car, which was broken into on Sunday night. Important research materials were taken. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

An Invercargill researcher did not mind a couple of bottles of alcohol getting stolen from his car but the research the thieves took was invaluable to him.

Fourth-year University of Otago medical student Stephen Potter, 21, had his car broken into on Sunday night in George St, Windsor, and a dark-green bag containing interviews on a voice recorder and surveys were stolen.

Mr Potter suspected the thieves mistakenly took his research materials because they needed a bag to carry the liquor.

"It seemed like they wanted the booze more and, honestly, enjoy your booze, guys, it’s fine — take the drinks. I just want my work back," he said.

Mr Potter said the thieves had taken his iPad and laptop out of the bag and left it in the car.

He was surprised they had not taken either of those things along with his expensive personal computer that had been left behind in the boot.

Mr Potter said the research was a summer interest project on drug harm reduction.

He had interviewed 13 people at needle exchange centres in Christchurch and Dunedin about their experiences in the healthcare system trying to get treatment for injuries and dealing with stigma.

The voice recorder had five interviews of Dunedin residents, critical because they offered a southern perspective.

"I thought those interviews were really high quality. They were real articulate speakers who could clearly express what was going wrong in the healthcare system.

Mr Potter’s father’s car had also been broken into but nothing had been stolen from it.

A police spokesman said no other cars had been broken into in George St and investigations were ongoing including searching for CCTV footage.

Mr Potter was offering a $300 reward for the bag’s return.

The reward was coming out of the research fund and a bit of help from his mother.

"I’ll be bloody thankful, I’ll hug them. I don’t even care if they were the ones who stole it, I’ll hug them.

"I’m here to make healthcare more accessible. I just want that knowledge back so I can push forward with my advocacy for people who inject drugs because I think it’s really important that these people get the care they deserve."

