50th reunion a chance to reconnect

Aparima College 50th reunion committee members get ready to welcome all past students, staff and families to the three-day celebration starting tomorrow. Former students of Aparima College are in for a fun and family-friendly 50th reunion.

About 400 past students have registered for the official event that will be held at the Riverton school this Saturday.

The three-day gathering, starting tomorrow, would "reunite people associated with the school [who] will come together to reconnect as old friends and classmates", Aparima College 50th reunion committee chairman Euan Templeton said.

"On the Friday night, we've left that free for classes to have their own get-togethers, then Saturday, we are having a tour of the college so people can see all the new buildings."

Saturday evening was the main event featuring a big social occasion in the hall with a marquee beside it, Mr Templeton said.

Jim Cooper who attended the predecessor school, Riverton District High School, in the 1950s, was travelling from Queensland and would make a special appearance tomorrow night, "sharing a few songs", having enjoyed a successful career as a musician which included winning an Australian Music Writers Award last year, he said.

Another notable ex-student, Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin, would also attend the celebration.

"Sunday morning, we've got a time of remembering and celebrating, so it's the more formal part of the proceedings," Mr Templeton said.

The afternoon programme would include decade photos at noon, followed by a family picnic, he said.

Whānau are welcome and encouraged to attend the Sunday events which did not require registration, unlike the Saturday night main event (paid dinner) which is now closed for new registrations.