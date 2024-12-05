AED milestone coincides with ILT anniversary

Ascot Four Square owner Tracey Neilson and ILT president Paddy O’Brien pleased with the delivery of the 80th defibrillator in Invercargill last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill has gained its 80th public defibrillator.

The installation was made through a joint community programme between the ILT and Hato Hone St John and placed the automated external defibrillator (AED) outside the Ascot Four Square in Hawthorndale.

ILT President Paddy O’Brien expressed the organisation’s pride in the ongoing partnership with Hato Hone St John.

He said the milestone coincided with ILT’s 80th anniversary and reflected the trust’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community.

"Together, we’ve installed 80 AEDs across the city, ensuring these life-saving devices are readily accessible to our community. The addition of this AED to the partnership in such a prominent location, is a fitting way to commemorate our 80th anniversary and give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years."

"We look forward to continuing to support Hato Hone St John and the vital work they do in this space. Their dedication and expertise make this programme possible, and we’re truly grateful for all they do."

Ascot Four Square owners Tracey and Graeme Neilson were delighted to join the Hato Hone St John programme and get a new AED on their store front.

"When we took the expired AED down, it was amazing how many people noticed and pointed it out to us. We didn’t realise how many lives it impacted until it wasn’t there. It’s great to have it back and know it will be properly maintained going forward," Mrs Neilson said.

Hato Hone St John will offer a hands-on training session, "Three Steps for Life" for the Ascot Four Square team to ensure they know how to operate the equipment, should the need arise.

Hato Hone St community engagement co-ordinator Tracy Kilkelly encouraged people to download the AED Locations app, which identifies the nearest defibrillator.

"It’s simple to use and could help save a life when it matters most. But first and foremost, always call 111 in an emergency." — APL