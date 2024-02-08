All guns blazing...

Masters Games Cowboy Action competitors the Alberta Bandit (Warren Hunter), of Invercargill (left), and Pembroke Stan (Craig Hill), of Wānaka, take a break at the Alexandra base for the 2024 Masters Games.

Cowboys, gun-toting women and the sound of lead ricocheting off steel turned the outskirts of Alexandra into a scene straight out of a Wild West movie this week.

Central Otago Pistol Club training officer Steve MacManus said 15 people from Nelson to Invercargill were in Central Otago competing in Master Games events this week.

While Dunedin was hosting the Masters Games, there was no suitable venue for some shooting events so the Central Otago Pistol Club, near Alexandra, offered to hold them at its facilities at Galloway, he said.

Costumes, aliases and some serious weaponry were all part of the event. Their outfits were pre-1899 style, Mr MacManus said.

The competitors referred to each other by their aliases — Django, Raven, Touson the Terrible and Scout were all present.

No expense had been spared in dressing to become their characters, from sensational hats to holsters featuring intricate leatherwork. Each competitor was wrapped in ammunition belts, holsters complete with revolvers and had a selection of shotguns.

Alberta Bandit (Warren Hunter), of Invercargill, had finely tooled holsters appropriately featuring a Canadian maple leaf on each. They were made by a craftsman who had worked on the Lord of the Rings movies, he said.

The guns ranged in value from several hundred dollars to more than $4000.

All the competitors said it was the other people that attracted them to the sport.

"They share their knowledge and experience," Alberta Bandit said.

Mr MacManus said when competitors travelled overseas they were often hosted and helped out with guns and ammunition if needed by other Cowboy Action enthusiasts.

This week a Central Otago club member has hosted all the competitors at their home for several meals, he said.

The week began with Cowboy Action in various age groups from 30 to over-70. Competitors were given a script to follow and shot with handguns, shotguns and lever-action shotguns.

That would be followed by black powder events with muzzle loading rifle and pistol challenges using static and turning 25m targets. There would be categories for flintlock, caplock, matchlock and military muzzleloaders.

People were welcome to watch the events at the club’s headquarters in Crawford Hills Rd, Mr MacManus said.

They would need to participate in a short safety briefing and to wear earplugs and safety glasses, which could be supplied.