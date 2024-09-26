Annual show brings spring colour to life

Among the daffodils at the Winton Flower Show last year are (from left) Denice McPherson, Maria Tuffin and Dorothy Fleming. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thousands of spring flowers will be blooming in Winton next week.

The Winton Garden Club will be hosting its traditional Spring Flower Show on Friday and Saturday.

Convener Daphne Batt said in its 41st edition, the event continued to grow.

"There’s still a lot of interest in gardens out there and it’s not just elderly people, it’s young people as well.

"They are starting to grow perhaps some special blooms so that they can bring them to the show."

With about 1200 entries, Mrs Batt said the show would display a great variety of flowers, shrubs and trees. From daffodils to rhododendrons, there would be plenty to see.

"We have some floral art, which is always a great drawcard. The Central Southland Floral Art Club do a wonderful display, which is just amazing, and then we have an amateur floral art competition for just anybody that wants to enter and do a nice floral arrangement.

"This year we have a bonsai display and a gentleman that’s made garden art. So that’s going to be on display as well, which I think will be very interesting."

The show was also an opportunity for art and craft displays — especially from children across the community.

Mrs Batt said the preschool and the primary schools in the region encouraged students to create something for the event such as displays, paintings and artwork.

"The preschoolers really get behind us and the kids will come along and bring the things they make."

Mrs Batt invited everyone in the community to attend, as flowers brought a lot of happiness.

"I think after our winter, where we don’t have a lot of colour in our gardens — and this year has been especially wet.

"The winter kind of makes us feel a bit low and when you see the flowers coming in your garden, and then you come to our hall and see the display, it lifts your spirits."

■Winton Spring Flower Show, Friday, October 4, 1pm-6pm, and Saturday, October 5, 9am-3.30pm at the Memorial Hall, Meldrum St. Adults $5, children free.