Appleby still unbeaten in Southland club cricket contest

Southland's Club Cricket one- day competition resumed last Saturday without the province’s top players who were with the Hawke Cup team in Oamaru.

Waikoikoi hosted the unbeaten Appleby team. The locals won the toss and chose to bat first; Welby Reed was caught out for a golden duck but his fellow opener Todd Thayer scored 39 runs.

Ryan McFaul (25) and Josh Peters (23) patiently scored their runs but Waikoikoi’s middle and lower order never made an impact and the team was dismissed for 141 in the 41st over.

Reid Murray was the best of the Appleby bowlers with figures of three wickets for 15 runs from his five overs.

Appleby’s run chase got off to a solid start with the experienced Jamie Clark adding 19 runs before he was the third man out with the total on 57.

Rob Leishman and Prashant Singh (22) put on a 51-run partnership. Leishman was still at the crease on 24 when Appleby reached the target with three wickets in hand.

Old Boys and Marist played their game on the main oval at Queens Park.

Marist won the toss and elected to bat but they were bowled out for just 99 runs in the 34th over.

Opener Jeremy Boyle scored a patient 27 runs but his only team-mates to sneak into double figures were Bruno Burgess (11) and Shaun Fitzgibbon (12).

Blake Tempero did most of the damage for Old Boys when taking four wickets for 36 runs off his 10 overs. Chris Case was miserably tight with his excellent bowling while taking three wickets for seven runs from his eight overs.

Old Boys opening batsman Sahil Rana hit seven boundaries in his total of 46 runs off 40 balls. Fellow opener Chris Case was unbeaten on 27 runs when Old Boys reached the target in the 17th over with nine wickets to spare.

Southland Boys’ High School had the bye.

- By John Langford