Apprentice builder relishes challenge

Southland builder Cody Harvey (left) was runner-up in the Southern 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year. He is pictured with winner Sam Hoskins (middle) and Oliver Hughes (third place). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Growing up in Tuatapere with Southland as his backyard, Cody Harvey always knew he did not want a traditional office job.

He wanted something where he could work outdoors, so following a career as a builder was a natural pathway for him.

"I started off fencing when I first left school and I really enjoyed working outdoors and seeing what you've accomplished at the end of every day.

"But that didn't lead to any sort of qualification, so I decided to give building a go because it gives you a qualification and I’ve loved it ever since."

The 20-year-old builder has been working for Cavalier Homes Southland & Otago for about three years and, last month, he placed second in the Southern 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year.

Mr Harvey was proud of his achievements as he was competing against builders from Otago and Southland.

"I'm pretty stoked with it, obviously ... It was my first time entering this year.

"Going into the competition I didn't know any of the other competitors, but by the end of it you sort of know everyone — so it was definitely good to get to know people from elsewhere across the region."

In its 21st year, the apprentice of the year competition recognised excellence among carpentry apprentices and raised awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry.

The competition aimed to assess the project management, business presentation and practical skills of the future professionals in the sector.

For the regional competition, each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they were working on and undertake a two-hour practical challenge building a bench seat. The top 10 participants from each region then advanced to an interview stage with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their building project in detail.

"Everyone does the same thing across the country at the same time.

"The project which we had to make was well designed and put up a challenge for everyone."

Competition judges said Mr Harvey’s enthusiasm for building was evident during the interview and site visit, showcasing his dedication to becoming a skilled builder.

"Displaying confidence and precision with his tools, he completed his project to a very high standard. His problem-solving skills shone, as he effectively managed an issue with a split piece of timber," the judges said.

"Cody was also praised for his professionalism, presenting himself as eager, polite, and thoughtful."

Mr Harvey said the good feedback gave him motivation to have another go next year.

Sam Hoskins of Lake Hawea was first and Dunedin’s Oliver Hughes was third in the competition.