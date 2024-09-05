Art Challenge exhibition growing in popularity

Artist Angela Railton with a ceramic inspired by the albatross skull. It is one of the 42 pieces as part of the Art Challenge exhibition at Te Hikoi Museum. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Creating art from the art. Te Hikoi Museum’s second annual Art Challenge exhibition opened last week, with double the number of entries received in 2023.

Artists from around in the world, and of all experience levels, were invited to participate.

Operation manager Karyn Owen said each artist chose an artefact from the more than 7000 items in Te Hikoi Museum’s collection for inspiration.

Artists submitted an expression of interest form with their concept, which enabled Te Hikoi to provide any specific cultural advice.

Artists then had winter to work on their creation, she said.

The 42 artworks are on display alongside the artefacts which inspired them for the duration of the exhibition. Most of the artworks are for sale.

"I try to explain the feeling that the exhibition creates as a combination of the intrigue you get when you find an unexpected historic treasure in an old garage, and the awe you get when seeing an artists creation and their explanation of what inspired it. Times that feeling by 42 and that is what visitors will get to experience by coming to see the exhibition."

This year’s entries include carving, ceramics, textiles, creative writing, paintings and even a puppet.

From first-time exhibitors to established artists, the range of skills and diversity of artists was impressive, she said.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to vote for the people’s choice award. The winner will receive a $500 art supplies voucher from Art Supplies Southland.

Owen said the event was likely to become an annual fixture in Te Hikoi’s public programme.

"We think this challenge and exhibition has great potential to expand even further next year, and welcome anyone looking at sponsorship opportunities to get in touch to discuss further."

The exhibition runs until October 31.