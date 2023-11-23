Author on tour around local schools

Taking part in a Read NZ author tour recently are St Teresa’s School Bluff pupils (from left) Selene Canning, 7, Kynie Ryan 6, Kanon Boyce, 11, Aleesya Attfield, 9, and Hunter Canning, 5, with Tales From the Farm Publications Canterbury-based author Jennifer Somervell with Curly Cat, from one of Somervell’s books. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury author Jennifer Somervell was excited to discover she would be visiting Southland schools after a phone call from Read NZ Te Pou Muramura Writers in Schools co-ordinator Simie Simpson.

There had been three previous successful book tours to Southland before 2021, but she yet had to connect with the rural schools.

"I knew there were schools that would jump at the offer," Somervell said.

Available visit bookings were quickly taken up.

"There was a lot of travel as we criss-crossed Southland and Gore," she said.

"But it was totally worth it to see the excitement on children’s faces to meet a real author."

Visiting 10 schools, from north to south and east to west, from Myross Bush, Drummond, Waianiwa, Otama, St Patrick’s in Nightcaps to Tuturau, Balfour and St Teresa’s in Bluff, the tour had been a resounding success, she said.

St Teresa’s Bluff pupil Sasha, said: "I really love all Jennifer’s stories because they are about real things that happened to her."

Somervell’s books include seven books based on childhood experiences growing up on a small family farm.

The books, illustrated by her sister Margery Fern, include the popular The Day Dad Blew Up the Cowshed and her most recent title, The Flight of My Life.

She has also published two fictional books: Curly Cat, and A Baa-rilliant Adventure, collaborating with Otautau illustrator Zerika van Jaarsveld.

The Southland tour had been made possible by the support of Read NZ Te Pou Muramura, formerly the New Zealand Book Council and Creative NZ.

The books were available at Young Reflections, Found My Way, Invercargill, Paper Plus Winton, Paper Plus Gore and online at talesfromthefarmpublications.com.

- By Toni McDonald