Award-winning play a tribute to hope and healing

The 2024 cast of The Revlon Girl touring Otago and Southland are (back, from left) Kellie Post, Victoria Morgan, Maggie Pirie, (front, from left) Sophie Worner and Hannah Kennedy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A month after the 58th anniversary of the Aberfan mining disaster, Neil Anthony Docking’s award-winningwill play at the Invercargill Civic Theatre’s Wikitoria Room on November 29.

The play, set eight months after the Aberfan disaster which took 144 lives in a small Welsh mining village in 1966, was a heartfelt tribute to resilience, hope and healing in the wake of a community tragedy.

The Revlon Girl follows a group of women grappling with loss and searching for ways to reclaim hope.

Through laughter, tears and the simple act of connecting, the poignant play brings to life the moving portrait of grief and resilience that resonates far beyond its setting.

Though Aberfan was a tragedy felt across the world, the themes of The Revlon Girl have a unique resonance in New Zealand as November also marks the anniversary of the loss of 29 miners in the Pike River mining disaster, on November 19, 2010.

The Revlon Girl offers a space to reflect, remember, and honour those who were lost and those who were left to rebuild their lives.

The show experienced a sold-out season at the Scottish Hall’s Community Lounge in April this year.

