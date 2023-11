PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Jacob Begg, 16, at Teretonga Park with his father David Begg alongside the Formula Ford car that Jacob will compete in this season in the South Island Formula Ford Championship.

Jacob’s great-uncle George Begg is depicted on the control tower in the background.

Jacob has recently made the transition from kart racing to car racing and drove the car at a recent test day at Teretonga Park.