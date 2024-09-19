Bluff market goes blue to support prostate cancer

Bluff's Thieves Alley Market is turning blue for a good cause.

The September market at the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival site in Barrow St is a special blue market to raise funds for the fight against Prostate Cancer.

Normally held on the last Saturday of the month, the Blue September market will be held this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the festival site.

As usual, the market will feature a wide range of unique and exciting stalls but to aid the prostate cancer cause, every stallholder will make a contribution to a raffle which will be sold and drawn on the day. Bluff town crier Justine Bourke will draw the winner during the event.

Thieves Alley market organisers have also placed two collection boxes around Bluff to help raise money for the cause — one at the Eagle Hotel and the other at South Port NZ Ltd.

There will be food on site and the venue is covered so visitors can enjoy the market whatever the weather.

- By Lindsay Beer