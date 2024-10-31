Book charity aims to hit million-dollar milestone

Children's book-gifting charity Kiwi Christmas Books is aiming to hit a huge donation milestone this Christmas — and they are calling on all book-loving Kiwis to help them do it.

Their annual Christmas campaign begins tomorrow and the charity hopes this year will see them crack the $1million mark — or 50,000 books — donated since they began.

Kiwi Christmas Books founder and executive director Sonya Wilson said times were tough, not just for those who received the books, but also for many of those who usually donated them.

"But this small, targeted action — the act of one person buying a book with the intention of it being in the hands of another — is simple, achievable, and can be incredibly powerful," she said.

"Books are essential tools for helping a child thrive. Research shows that reading for pleasure has a huge impact on future success, is instrumental in both academic and emotional development.

"Books open up whole new worlds, whole new experiences for kids, particularly those who may be doing it pretty tough in their day-to-day lives. This is a small gift that can have a huge impact."

Kiwi Christmas Books was born from a recognition of the power stories can have to inspire, and the knowledge that not all kids have had this experience through a treasured book of their own.

Since its small beginnings in Auckland in 2019, the charity has gifted more than 43,000 brand new books (about $860,000 worth) to children whose families cannot afford to buy Christmas presents, or who struggle to access quality literature in general.

Last year’s campaign netted a record-breaking 13,450 books, donated in 33 towns and cities around Aotearoa.

Those books were distributed through 45 different charities — to children in hospitals, refugee centers, refuge safe houses, to those using the services of the city missions and food banks and to children whose mothers are in prison.

Kiwi Christmas Books began operating in Invercargill in 2020 and in the four years since then 2677 new books have been gifted to Southland children by generous Southland people. Family Works Southland distributes the books and each book is matched to an individual child.

Every donation counts. From Invercargill to Kaitaia, by donating just one book, Kiwis can help bring joy to children who may not have another present to open this Christmas.

"By gifting a book written by a New Zealand author or illustrator you’re supporting not only a child in need, but the whole creative ecosystem — local booksellers, writers, illustrators and publishers, too," Ms Wilson said.

"It’s a win-win-win."

The charity’s Christmas donation campaign runs from November 1 until December 11, and members of the public can support the cause by donating books through their local bookstore or directly through the website at any time.

Book stores in Southland taking part are Paper Plus Invercargill, Young Reflections and Windsor Stationery in Invercargill and

Paper Plus Gore, Winton and Te Anau.

For more information, including a full list of participating bookstores, charities and recipients, go to

www.kiwichristmasbooks.org.nz— APL