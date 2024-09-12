Bound together by te reo

Waihōpai Rūnaka deputy chairman Joe Wakefield and project co-ordinator Meg Adamson welcome all to join in the activities the rūnaka has organised for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori. PHOTO:NINA TAPU

Waihōpai Rūnaka is making sure te reo Maori continues as "a forever language" by celebrating it during Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori (Maori Language Week).

The rūnaka have organised "not to be missed activities" held across Waihōpai and at the Murihuku Marae for everyone to take part in during Maori Language Week from September 14-21.

Project co-ordinator Meg Adamson (Ngāi Tahu — Ōtākou, Hokonui) said the week would begin on Saturday, with a hikoi from the Invercargill City Council along Kelvin St and into Queens Park, followed by a free barbecue and a scavenger hunt.

"There will be outdoor games organised alongside Active Southland and waiata, so that’ll be a great start to the week on the Saturday, which will take us through to Monday.

"That is when we’ll hold our te reo Māori and kaimoana MasterChef competitions at the Murihiku Marae," she said.

All ages, from rangatahi to kaumatua, were encouraged to do a three-minute korero on a choice of three topics — te taiao (the environment), Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) and the importance of revitalising te reo Maori.

The kaimoana MasterChef contest was expected to be a big hit with locals applying their culinary skills to paua and ika.

"Throughout the week, we’ll be engaging on social media and helping the community learn te reo Māori with some nice and easy phrases like kupu of the day and then to close off the week on Saturday, we’re having a movie and games night here," Ms Adamson said.

Kemu Maori (Maori games) will begin at 4pm followed by a special viewing of the movie Coco Reo Maori at 6pm.

Whanau are encouraged to bring their own food and relax and enjoy the movie.

Popcorn will be supplied by the rūnaka.

Waihōpai Rūnaka deputy chairman Joe Wakefield (Ngāi Tahu — Ōraka Aparima) said, "te reo Maori is our past, is our present, is our future.

"It’s the gel that binds us together as Maori.

"From an international perspective people are looking at how we are embracing te reo Maori.

"Reo, waiata, kapa haka, carving — they all weave like a korowai together, you can’t have one without the other.

"Our language has evolved and it will continue to evolve if we are to survive as a people."