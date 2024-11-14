Bringing community together

Kai, laughter and wheelies brought a bunch of mostly strangers together at ILT Stadium Southland last week.

Peke Waihanga (Artificial Limbs Service) held a wheelchair basketball event in Invercargill, starting with a barbecue then a fun and feisty game that pitted amputees, people with disabilities and able-bodied people against each other.

Peke Waihanga peer support and events co-ordinator Matthew Bryson said he organised the event to bring people together.

"It’s about bringing that community together and trying something more than likely that they haven’t tried before."

Mr Bryson started in his role five years ago, and is responsible for creating events for the amputee community with Peke Waihanga.

"It’s all about bringing those people together so they can have a korero, and share one’s journey and experience.

Wheelchair basketball went next level at ILT Stadium Southland last week.

"It’s really important to get out of their comfort zone too.

"We asked everybody before we started whether anyone had tried wheelchair basketball before, there was only one person," Mr Bryson said.

It was wonderful to see everyone getting active and having a great time, he said.

Sandy Gilmete brought her husband and children along, making it a family night out.

"This was hard work and it’s harder than what it looks like on TV.

"But it was very fun and it’s fast-moving.

"Everyone’s enjoying it and that’s what makes it more exciting," Mrs Gilmete said.

The wheelchair basketball event was held for the first time in Invercargill.

Wheelchair basketball players relax after their fun and feisty game at ILT Stadium Southland last Thursday. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

The next "first" for the service would be in Ōtepoti Dunedin, Mr Bryson said.

"It’s amazing what conversations we have.

"We share with each other how we lost our limbs, any issues we are having and how we got through those rough spots and all the positives as well," he said.

The former English language teacher encouraged the amputee community and any community that felt they associated with to find out from that organiser what those events were about.

"They will be amazed at who they might meet at these events."