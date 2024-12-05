CBD cones come alive

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The SouthPort crew of (from left) Helen Young, Jamie May, Hayden Mikkelsen and Frank O’Boyle were part of the Amazing Chase event hosted by the Southland Business Chamber in Invercargill last Thursday.

The team, Road Warriors, were dressed up like cones and they took the opportunity to have fun with the front page of last week’s Southland Express.

This was the first year of the event and teams solved puzzles, completed challenges and worked together to beat the clock, all while having fun around the Invercargill CBD.