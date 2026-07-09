Charity event returns to city

Free Haircuts and Other Services For Those in Need organiser Melissa Aitken is looking for a few more hands for the upcoming charity event. PHOTO: TAYLER MUTTON

Invercargill charity event Free Haircuts and Other Services For Those in Need is entering its 11th year and organiser Melissa Aitken is making a final push for a few extra hands.

The staple services for the event are hairdressers, barbers, manicurists, brow shapers and massage therapists. Ms Aitken is also collecting donations of clothing and groceries.

"It takes a lot of work the month prior to each event but I’m very passionate about helping people ... I have an unbelievable support network of service providers and helpers."

The Invercargill event takes place at Aurora College on July 26 and she is seeking a few more helpers.

"I need a good six to eight more hairdressers. Everybody has to be qualified. I could actually use a couple more barbers, one more massage therapist with their own chair, and two to three manicurists with their own gear."

The event had benefited many over the 19 times it had run in Invercargill and she highlighted that at its peak, over 1000 people had visited on the day.

"It makes you quite teary. Some of the feedback you receive on the day from many of the clientele that come, it reiterates to us why we must keep this going."

She said all service workers who had been involved left with "their hearts feeling full", and she hoped she could get more people to rally around it.

"It’s about getting helpers because we have no idea on the day how many are going to show up."

She always received a great community response and said it was an event many families looked forward to every year.

"Even if we help one family or one person, you’ve helped somebody, people remember that."

The event was a showcase of community strength in Invercargill and showed unity, even in difficult times, she said.

"I love this community . . . we’re all in this together and it takes an entire village to raise this child."

Ms Aitken wanted to show her appreciation to Aurora College and caretaker Dan who did the heavy lifting of desks and tables into the gymnasium.

Christchurch will have its first event this year, followed by Dunedin with its second.

Ms Aitken will be running both and similarly hoped the community would rally behind them as much as Invercargill had.

• Donations of clothing and non-perishable grocery items can be dropped off at the Southland Express office until noon on July 24.