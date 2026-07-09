Southland flooring business scoops national awards

The team at Flooring Xtra Invercargill & Winton at FloorNZ Excellence Awards in Auckland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The team at Flooring Xtra Invercargill & Winton has proved Southlanders can more than hold their own on the national stage, collecting three major trophies at this year’s FloorNZ Excellence Awards in Auckland.

The business was named Overall Supreme Winner for the Dunedin Outpatients Project and was first in Commercial Hard Flooring — Dunedin Outpatients Project and first in Commercial Carpet — SBS Bank, Invercargill CBD.

"These projects show what happens when planning, craftsmanship and a bit of Southland grit come together," owner Chris Burns said.

"Our installers clocked plenty of kilometres and late nights, but the results — and this recognition — make it worthwhile."

Projects behind the prizes

SBS Bank, Invercargill, was a full refit with a difference: the tender required diverting old floor coverings from landfill.

The crew lifted 900sq m of Axminster and carpet tiles, cutting and donating the material for weed-matting and community reuse before installing a contemporary corporate finish.

The Dunedin Outpatients Facility, located 210km from base, was a multi-storey health project which demanded meticulous logistics and floor preparation.

Laser levelling, moisture treatment and self-levelling compounds created a flawless foundation, while accommodation, meals and subcontractors were co-ordinated to keep the schedule on track.

About Flooring Xtra Invercargill & Winton

Part of the national Flooring Xtra co-operative, the Invercargill & Winton branches have served Southland homeowners and businesses for more than 20 years.

The locally owned team specialises in carpet, vinyl, laminate, timber and commercial installations, combining nationwide buying power with true Southern service.

— Published by arrangement