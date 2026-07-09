Night market to light up Bluff for Matariki

The Thieves Alley Market/Bluff Promotions Night Market and Fire & Light Show is on this Saturday evening at the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival site.

There is plenty for everyone with live music, a storytelling corner, a great range of market stalls and a huge variety of food trucks from 6pm.

As the nation celebrates Matariki there will be "Fire & Light".

There will be fire poi and fire staff performances, the Bluff Coastguard will provide a flare demonstration and there will be light gear on sale for the children.

Spokesperson Frazer Murdoch, the chairman of Bluff Promotions and also a leading light in the Thieves Alley Markets in Bluff, is one performer who will be demonstrating his skills with the fire poi and fire staff.

Mr Murdoch said his partner Megan Taylor was the reason he originally gave fire poi a go.

"We are both creative and she had her own fire poi and that is how I kicked it off.

"I made myself a heavy duty set of fire poi and it went from there.

"The first year we did a Matariki weekend event in Bluff at Morrisons Beach we really enjoyed it."

From there they tried the fire staff and then flaming drums and sticks, he said.

"We have performed at the Blossom Festival in Alexandra and the Night Of The Arts in Invercargill as well."

"We are going to introduce a new feature at our event on Saturday night, an experience that will be released on the night."

"Our local Bluff Coastguard are coming along too with the support of Southern Ocean Safety and will give a demonstration with flares . . ."

The event will run 6pm-10pm on Saturday and entry is via the Barrow St gate where a koha would be appreciated.

Organisers were also inviting the public to bring their fire poi, light poi, glow sticks, light whips, fire staff, lanterns and torches to add to the atmosphere of the night.

By Lindsay Beer