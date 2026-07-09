Creative skills on display

SuperSkills Jubilee co-ordinator Heather Barker (left) and Superskills mentor Maxine Mathieson look at some items made using the slow stitching technique. The articles including others made at SuperSkills life courses are part of an exhibition at Whare Taupua this month. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

An exhibition showcasing the creativity of people who attend SuperSkills life skills courses is being held at Whare Taupua this month.

Items on display include knitting, crochet, quilting, patchwork, sewing, slow stitching, art, crafts and diamond art.

SuperSkills Jubilee co-ordinator Heather Barker said while there was some beautiful work on display it was the people who created the work who were important.

Those taking part in the exhibition often joined SuperSkills feeling isolated, lacking confidence, or simply wanting to learn something new.

"Through our free classes, they’ve discovered not only new practical skills but also friendships, purpose, improved wellbeing, and renewed self-belief.

"Every item on display represents someone’s personal journey of growth, perseverance and achievement."

The items in the exhibition tell a positive story about what can happen when people are given opportunities to connect, create and thrive, Ms Barker said.

"It’s also a chance to recognise the remarkable talents that exist within our local community many of which might otherwise never be seen."

Many of the items in the exhibition were from a bygone era.

"We’re doing what they call the dead arts — the things that your nana used to do, or probably your great-nana now, and bringing them all back."

Slow stitching was proving popular, she said.

People make many different items by hand stitching together beads, small pieces of material, doilies and buttons.

"Slow stitching has been awesome because it’s stopping a lot of stuff going to the infill."

SuperSkills holds many free classes including diabetic cooking, exercise and sewing.