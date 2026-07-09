Outstanding in his field

Southland farmer Tom Slee, was crowned Young Farmer of the Year at the weekend. Photo: supplied

Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.

The 29-year-old dairy farmer from Tuatapere claimed the title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Plymouth on Saturday night following a "fiercely contested" competition against six other regional champions.

Arriving home on Sunday, Mr Slee said he was feeling "really good and proud" to take the top spot.

The 14th Otago Southland winner of the competition, which has been going 58 seasons, Mr Slee is the third member of his family to claim the title, following in the footsteps of his father Richard Slee (1999) and uncle Simon Hopcroft (2004).

He grew up on the family’s sheep and beef farm and had been on the family’s dairy farm, where he works as contract milker, for about two and a-half years.

Having the ability to "adapt to different situations" and "communicate well with people" were traits of a good farmer, he said.

While he celebrated with a few beers on Saturday night, it was back to work for Mr Slee this week.

"We’ve got calving to do," he said.

His victory also returns the trophy to Otago Southland for the first time since season 50.

FMG Young Farmers grand final winner Tom Slee (centre) with fellow competitors (from left) Justin Ruygrok, Cam Clayton, Ed Laver, David Reesby, Jack Taggart and Bryce Win. Photo: NZ Young Farmers

"It means a lot to win — just proud to represent Otago Southland," Mr Slee said.

The seven grand finalists went head-to-head on challenges that included exams, interviews, practical modules and public speaking.

Heading into the agri-knowledge quiz, Mr Slee was sitting in third place behind Cam Clayton and Jack Taggart.

A dominant buzzer-round performance saw him surge up the leader board and claim the national title, echoing a comeback his father Richard made during his own winning campaign in 1999.

In the end, runner-up Jack Taggart from Aorangi missed out on the title by 10 points, and Cam Clayton from Waikato Bay of Plenty finished third.

Mr Slee, who had a support crew of 60 cheering him on over the weekend, said it was "good to get it all done".

"It’s a pretty surreal feeling, really."

While the title brought new opportunities, he was happiest doing what he loved.

"I love being out on the land with the cows and sheep, so hopefully I can just keep doing that," he said.