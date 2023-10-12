Crafting new friendships

Otautau Patchworks Group Quilts and Cake exhibition secretary Joyce Wilson (left) and treasurer Alison Graham. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

For 30 years, patching quilts together has served as the perfect excuse for a group of friends in Otautau to catch up.

The Otautau Patchwork Group will celebrate their 30th anniversary at their annual exhibition over Labour Weekend, October 20-23 October, at Winton’s Memorial Hall.

The exhibition will display about 60 quilts made by the group’s 18 members over the past year and for an entry fee of $5, cake and coffee will also be provided.

Exhibition secretary Joyce Wilson said she had been a member of the group for about 20 years and had made lifelong friends along the way.

The group had been a staple organisation in the Otautau community for people to meet and socialise, she said.

Mrs Wilson said the group's retired tutor Janette Cochran, who was now a life member, used to teach cooking classes to group members as well.

"After the patchwork, we had cooking lessons."

Members would organise outings to the North Island and Canterbury that were little getaways for five to six days.

The outings did not involve a lot of patchwork, they were just ways of hanging out with each other, Mrs Wilson said.

She said the group originally started meeting at a netball pavilion and there were two separate groups.

"Thirty years ago, we started with two groups, an evening group and a daytime group so we combined into one group that meets every Tuesday from 9.30am to 4pm."

None of the 60 quilts would be for sale at the exhibition, however there would be a raffle which included a special quilt that all 18 of the members of the group had worked on.