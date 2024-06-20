Crosbie back in the US for second round

Alex Crosbie, of Invercargill, in his Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport F4 chassis during round one of the F4 US Championship at Road America, Wisconsin. PHOTO: CROSSLINK/KIWI MOTORSPORT

Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie returns to the United States this week to tackle round two of the F4 US Championship at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio from today until Sunday.

The two-time New Zealand Formula Ford Champion showed plenty of speed as he collected two sixth placings and a fourth at the opening round at Road America last month in what was an eventful weekend for the 17-year-old.

As he prepares to return to the US, Crosbie has reflected on the opening round, saying, "it is a very competitive championship despite the small field. There is lots of close racing, especially at the race starts with rolling starts being employed at this stage. It means we are a lot closer and there is more contact then usual. I will be aiming to avoid that at Round 2."

Crosbie missed some valuable track time with battery issues in testing at Road America but qualified third fastest. He finished sixth in the first race after being hit and spun early on before crossing the line fourth in the second race only to be penalised 30 seconds, which dropped him to another sixth placing. He then collected a fourth place in the final race, just .208 of a second off the podium.

In each race, Crosbie recorded lap times within the top three, including the fastest lap of the race in the finale.

Preparation for the second round has included some practise on the simulator as he prepares for circuits that are totally unfamiliar.

"Mid-Ohio looks like it will be a fun track to learn; there are a few corners that are a bit tricky. It should be a good passing track. I want to avoid contact and have good clean, consistent races and bank some good points."

The circuit is 2.4 miles long with 15 turns. Testing is available on Thursday and Friday with qualifying on Friday with one race on Saturday and two races on the Sunday.

The new Ligier JS F422 chassis used in the series is very similar to a Formula Ford car in which Crosbie achieved two New Zealand titles.

"They are fun to drive," he said.

"The American racing scene is definitely big with huge transporters and big teams while the Road America venue was impressive."

Crosbie competes in the F4 US Championship with Crosslink / Kiwi Motorsport and his American campaign is supported by Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes.

He also acknowledged the support of his parents for his racing.

- By Lindsay Beer