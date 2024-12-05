A decade of connections

Reach ministries are celebrating a decade of connecting people from around the world.

The international community connection team based at the Invercargill Christian Centre celebrates 10 years of helping new migrants and refugees start their lives and enjoy their stay in Waihōpai with kai, Christmas carols and games today.

Reach co-ordinator Jen Richardson said the programme was about connecting people and building the community.

"It all started when my daughter was in Japan from the age of 18 to 20.

"While she was over there I ended up teaching ESL (English Second Language) at what was at that time called Cornerstone and that was 10 years ago.

"After that, I went to First Church and we ran an organisation called E S-o-u-l.

"There were five or six of us who taught a group of international students from SIT, English and they would come over to First Church and we would supply a meal, games and childcare," she said.

The Reach team consisted of like-minded volunteers who assisted newcomers to Invercargill by helping them integrate into their new lives to the city by teaching English through sharing a meal, providing outings or offering to look after their children, she said.

"There’s three of us that are the main leaders — me, and then Miles Pask, and then Bruce Buxton.

"We are the ones that have been leading the programme together for the last few years.

"During the decade, we have had lots people who just really appreciate having a meal with us and connecting," Mrs Richardson said.

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced English classes have been offered since 2021.

"We’ve been at Invercargill Christian Centre on Leet St for the last three or four years.

"It’s been a smaller group, now; around 30 to 40 most weeks.

"That’s included kids and we have organised inside activities like ping pong and a box of Lego for the kids to play with," she said.

The creative ministry has used drama classes and people have practised reading scripts as a fun way to learn English.

"On a regular basis we have about eight to 10 volunteers that help with the food and a core group that does dishes and clean up, including my husband and a really great Chinese guy whose in town named Will," Mrs Richardson said.

The co-ordinator believed Reach had at least 1000 people a year engage with their ministry throughout the 10 years of their service.

"We three (leaders) have enjoyed the wealth of cultures, skills and energy these new New Zealanders have brought," Mr Buxton said.