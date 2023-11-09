Discipline and diligence pay off

Southland body builders Jess Brash, 28, James McMahon, 36, and Mya Kairau, 18, are set to compete at the world stage in Germany in November. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Eating chicken and cucumber while their friends scoffed down KFC is finally paying off for three Southland body builders who are off to Germany to compete on the world stage.

Mya Kairau, 18, Jess Brash, 28, and James McMahon, 36, are off to Cuxhaven, Germany, to compete in the NAC International Ms and Mr Universe body building competition on November 25.

They all agreed it took a big amount of discipline and social sacrifice to achieve their goals.

"The workout part is fun, it’s that day-in, day-out of nutrition, trying to keep it on point all the time when you’re with your friends and everyone else is having a few drinks and you're sitting there with your water.

"Vegetables become your friend and the right cuts of meat become very important," McMahon said.

McMahon is a mixed martial artist and a personal trainer.

He began body building to help his clients train better for competitions.

"I thought I'd put myself through the process just so I can help train them better and then I did my first show and fell in love with it.

"There’s something about getting up on stage knowing you’ve pushed your body as far as you can and that you’re basically looking pretty amazing — it's actually a bit of rush being up on stage when you hear the crowd cheer and that."

Brash could relate to that feeling.

She said it was scary and she still got the shakes going up on stage, but getting ready was exciting on the day.

"I saw a flyer one day and I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.

"I said I’d do one show and that was it, but I just fell in love with it," she said.

Kairau said the body-building community was special and competition day felt like going to the school ball for her.

She started lifting when she was 15 and was inspired by her father.

"He’s been lifting for years, he's quite a big guy, he loves body building and I just happen to be the little version of him."

The show in Germany would be Kairau’s fourth show this year.

"I never went to the gym to compete and then I saw Jess on stage in 2020 and I was like, I want to do that."

All three body builders won their respective categories at the NABBA New Zealand Nationals on October 22 and qualified to compete in Germany.