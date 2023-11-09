From dream holidays to dream homes

Former Laker House of Travel owner Tracey Laker is embarking on a new career in real estate in Arrowtown.

For more than 23 years, Tracey and her late husband Tony Laker crafted unforgettable travel experiences in the south. They were recognised not only for their business success but also for their unwavering dedication to supporting the local community.

Tony and Tracey sold their award-winning Invercargill-based travel business in late 2021 to focus on family and health. Tragically, six months later, Tony died after losing the cancer battle.

Now Tracey and their children have relocated to Arrowtown, and Tracey is channelling her love for building perfect holidays into finding perfect homes.

She said Arrowtown had always held a special place in her family’s heart, so moving to the area after owning a holiday home there for 13 years was a natural decision.

"Over the years I’ve gained a wealth of experience in the Arrowtown property market, having bought and sold multiple times," she said.

She believed her dedication for delivering exceptional service, straight from the heart, would set her up well in the competitive Queenstown-Lakes property market.

"What sets me apart is my unwavering passion for looking after people. I genuinely care about building and maintaining strong relationships, and would love to help people with their buying or selling in this region," she said.

The former travel agent has teamed up with Arrowtown’s Holly Hargreaves and Todd Weeks. The team will be operating under the Bayleys brand in Arrowtown.