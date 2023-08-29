End-of-season cups kick off

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Old Boys AFC lifted the Southland Express Donald Gray trophy on Saturday to cap a stellar season.
The Waverley Park club also wrapped up the Division 1 and Division 2 competitions to seal a clean sweep of the Southland men’s competitions this year.
A full wrap of the Southland Express Donald Gray premier league will be in the print edition this week.
With the league season done and dusted, attention turns to the end-of-season cups. Tonight sees Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers take on Level One Queens Park in the Charity Cup at the ILT turf, kick-off at 7pm.
In the Edinburgh Cup, Kowhai Roofing Waihōpai take on Jeff Walker Old Boys on Thursday night at the ILT Turf, kick-off at 7pm.
The Editor’s Cut Queens Park SPL team played their penultimate game for the season when Wanaka visited Invercargill on Saturday.
As I previously said, despite a fantastic season, this team would want to finish on a high and I wasn’t wrong. Park secured another valuable three points in its quest for third spot when Mike Larsen stepped up on the 22-minute mark to score the only goal of the game and secure fourth spot in the league with a game to spare.
Park now head to Dunedin to face Northern who are sitting in third place. A win would see them leap-frog the Dunedin side and finish third, a draw or a loss would retain the league status quo and see Park secure their best finish in their two seasons in the league.
A full wrap of Park’s SPL season will be in the Southland Express on September 7.