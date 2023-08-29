End-of-season cups kick off

Old Boys AFC lifted the Southland Express Donald Gray trophy on Saturday to cap a stellar season.

The Waverley Park club also wrapped up the Division 1 and Division 2 competitions to seal a clean sweep of the Southland men’s competitions this year.

A full wrap of the Southland Express Donald Gray premier league will be in the print edition this week.

With the league season done and dusted, attention turns to the end-of-season cups. Tonight sees Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers take on Level One Queens Park in the Charity Cup at the ILT turf, kick-off at 7pm.

In the Edinburgh Cup, Kowhai Roofing Waihōpai take on Jeff Walker Old Boys on Thursday night at the ILT Turf, kick-off at 7pm.

The Editor’s Cut Queens Park SPL team played their penultimate game for the season when Wanaka visited Invercargill on Saturday.

As I previously said, despite a fantastic season, this team would want to finish on a high and I wasn’t wrong. Park secured another valuable three points in its quest for third spot when Mike Larsen stepped up on the 22-minute mark to score the only goal of the game and secure fourth spot in the league with a game to spare.

Park now head to Dunedin to face Northern who are sitting in third place. A win would see them leap-frog the Dunedin side and finish third, a draw or a loss would retain the league status quo and see Park secure their best finish in their two seasons in the league.

A full wrap of Park’s SPL season will be in the Southland Express on September 7.