Family day celebrates kindness in all forms

South Alive community and operations manager Courtney Ellison gets the buckets ready for World Kindness Day at South Alive on Saturday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Dig out your gardening tools for World Kindness Day.

South Alive is celebrating "kindness to the planet and each other" by holding a fun, family-friendly event at the Ness St hub this Saturday.

South Alive community and operations manager Courtney Ellison said World Kindness Day, marked on November 11, was about trying to celebrate kindness and spreading it in the community.

"Every year we celebrate it a little bit differently and this year we have an environmental theme."

On Saturday, the organisation will hold a bucket gardening workshop, offer education on food rescue and eco-tips and there was a chance for people to get their garden tools sharpened.

"We do ask that people register for bucket gardening just so we know we’ve got enough buckets but everything else is just turn up and enjoy.

"It will be a chance to learn and how to just grow your own veges with something as simple as a bucket," Ms Ellison said.

The workshop had already run a few times this year for young people during the school holidays, but this one was tailored towards adults.

Kiwi Harvest staff will be talking about work they do in the food rescue space and those interested in volunteering with South Alive can hear from volunteers at the noon session.

Live music, outdoor games and a free barbecue will keep people entertained and nourished throughout the day.

"I think times are really tough out there and people are under so much stress and pressure.

"Just to have like a day where people can feel a little bit of relief from that and come away with a smile on their face, that’s success," she said.

The free fun day runs at 262 Ness St, from 11am-2pm.